A woman who was being held at the Kitsap County Jail was found dead in her room early Monday morning, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The 48-year-old woman had been arrested by Bremerton police on Friday on suspicion of fourth-degree assault in a domestic violence case and had been scheduled to be released on Monday, the statement said. Jail staff were notified by inmates who found the woman unresponsive, and staff attempted to revive the woman but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The Port Orchard Police Department is investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Woman found dead in Kitsap County Jail