Woman found dead in Lansing, two dogs seized because of possible attack

LANSING — Two dogs have been seized after a 36-year-old woman was found dead Friday night in Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Police said they were called around 8 p.m. to the 3400 block of West Mt. Hope Avenue for a possible stabbing but “there is reason to believe this was a possible dog attack,” according to a statement from the police department.

The dogs were seized by animal control officials, police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said in the statement.

The deceased woman’s name has not been released.

Police said her death remains under investigation and there is no known threat to the public

