Woman found dead after Latrobe Homes fire was killed by gunshot, Baltimore Police say

A woman found dead in a house fire in Baltimore’s Latrobe Homes on Tuesday had been killed by a gunshot wound, police said Friday.

Police responded to a fire in the 800 block of Abbott Court in the Latrobe Homes where the body of Pamela Pitts, 55, was found inside of a residence. Investigators ruled the Pitt’s death the be a homicide, according to police.

Police later said the Pitts had been killed by a gunshot.

Neighbors and close friends of Pitts were shocked by her death.

Around Latrobe Homes, Pitts would go out of her way to chat with neighbors, who called her “Aunt Pam” or “Miss Pam,” Craig Smoot, a longtime friend, said earlier this week.

She’d lived in the complex for about three years, he said.

Pitts, who loved caring for her house plants and the neighborhood cats, buying lottery scratch-offs and playing Candy Crush, was dependable and helpful, Smoot said. She used to cover for him when he worked at a Baltimore hotel and couldn’t make a shift, he said. The pair called each other brother and sister.