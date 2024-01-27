A 31-year-old woman was found dead on a beach in Los Angeles County on Friday, hours after her boyfriend reported her missing, Manhattan Beach police said.

The woman, identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jennifer Hanie, was reported missing before 7 a.m. local time, and her body was discovered by lifeguards just after 10 a.m., just as the U.S. Coast Guard was also searching the water.

Her boyfriend said he had last seen Hanie near the waterline at Manhattan Beach, and he reported her missing after he and his friends couldn’t locate her.

Jennifer Hanie was found dead on the beach three hours after she was reported missing.

Her cause and manner of death have not yet been reported by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Sergeant Klosowski at 310-802-5123.





Original article source: Woman found dead on Los Angeles-area beach after being reported missing by her boyfriend: police