Woman found dead in minivan after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A woman was found dead in a minivan in Fort Lauderdale after a shooting Wednesday evening, according to police.

A little after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Northwest 30th Way, according to Det. Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Police.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Adamson said.

Anyone with information should contact Fort Lauderdale Police immediately.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.