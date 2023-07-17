Woman found dead at Mon Wharf

A woman was found dead Monday morning in the area of the Mon Wharf.

At around 5:45 a.m. police were called to 1 Fort Pitt Blvd. for a 35-year-old female who was found unresponsive, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

The cause and manner of death will come from the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner.

