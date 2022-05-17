Woman found dead at motel

May 16—A woman was found stabbed to death at the Parkway Inn on East Highway 80 Monday, prompting an investigation by the Odessa Police Department.

According to an OPD news release, police and fire rescue received a call about a deceased person at the inn and upon their arrival they discovered a woman had been stabbed multiple times.

Police are withholding the victim's name and age until she's been positively identified and her next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. They can remain anonymous.