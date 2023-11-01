Woman found dead at Motel 6 on Victory Drive. It’s the fifth death at location this year.

An arrest has been made in the homicide of a woman found dead at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus, according to authorities Tuesday.

She was the fifth homicide victim at the site this year.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Christina Rena Richardson, 37. Bryan said the victim suffered blunt force trauma and was possibly shot.

Police said an investigation led to Brandon Patterson, 40, being identified as a suspect. Patterson has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

Bryan said an autopsy will be performed.

Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken lead on the investigation, according to police.

Patterson is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9 a.m., according to the release.

This is the the fifth death to occur at this location this year, according to a previous in-depth investigation into the motel and surrounding area by the Ledger-Enquirer.

A shooting in February this year left three family members dead after what police say was an altercation.

Another person was killed at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive in July during a shooting.

Arrests have been made in both cases, according to Ledger-Enquirer reporting.

Ledger-Enquirer reporting shows that this location received nearly 800 call within a three and a half year period from January 2020 to July 2023.