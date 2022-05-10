Woman found dead in Myrtle Beach area home was shot, coroner says

In this article:

A coroner has identified a woman who was found dead in her Myrtle Beach area home Monday after being shot.

Teresa Lischer, 58, was found at her home on Leste Road around 9:30 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating. The department is treating her death as a homicide.

No additional details have been released.