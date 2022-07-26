Woman found dead near Lake Lanier identified as 19-year-old murder victim
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they believe a 19-year-old woman found dead last month was murdered.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officer left with fractured eye socket, nerve damage after water boy assault, APD says
‘They were going for her neck:’ Woman jogging through metro park attacked by 2 pit bulls
Financial planners to the next Mega Millions winner: Keep quiet about it
Investigators determined the woman had been murdered, but weren’t able to identify her.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of the woman to the public in hopes someone would recognize her.
The body has since been identified as that of 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
The GBI also released a sketch of a person of interest in the case, a man they say was seen on surveillance video in the area around the same time.
It’s unclear whether he’s been identified or is still considered to be a suspect.