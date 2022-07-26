Woman found dead near Lake Lanier identified as 19-year-old murder victim

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they believe a 19-year-old woman found dead last month was murdered.

Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20.

Investigators determined the woman had been murdered, but weren’t able to identify her.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of the woman to the public in hopes someone would recognize her.

The body has since been identified as that of 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.

The GBI also released a sketch of a person of interest in the case, a man they say was seen on surveillance video in the area around the same time.

It’s unclear whether he’s been identified or is still considered to be a suspect.