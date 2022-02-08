Woman found dead near a Miami-Dade high school, and police are investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a South Miami-Dade residential area Tuesday morning.

The body was found at Southwest 240th Street and 124th Avenue around 7 a.m., said Miami-Dade County Detective Angel Rodriguez, a police spokesman.

The area where the woman was found is mix of neighborhoods and farms, and is near several schools, including Somerset Academy Charter High School. Investigators taped off several blocks, and more than a dozen police cars came to the scene.

Police did not immediately release any details about the cause of the woman’s death.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.