A woman was found dead near Oglethorpe Mall early Saturday after being shot multiple times, authorities say.

The Savannah Police Department said officers found the victim after responding to reports of a shooting at about 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Mall Boulevard.

Emergency medical responders determined that the woman had died at the scene.

SPD did not immediately identify the victim or indicate it had any suspects.

Officers "interviewed all parties involved and collected evidence on the scene,” SPD said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information as asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Woman found dead near Oglethorpe mall after shooting