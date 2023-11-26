Woman found dead near San Bernardino County fire station

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead near a San Bernardino County fire station.

The woman was identified as Jaquetta McAllister, 28, a Riverside resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 12100 block of Kiowa Road after firefighters discovered the woman’s body inside a parked vehicle around 5 a.m.

Her vehicle was parked near the fire station at the time.

The SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division assumed the investigation. The woman was transported to the coroner’s office for further examination.

Neither her cause of death nor the condition her body was found in were released.

Apple Valley Fire District Station in Apple Valley, California. (Google Earth)

Human remains found in San Bernardino

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

