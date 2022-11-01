Woman found dead near Southeast Georgia truck stop identified, man arrested for murder

A woman found dead in a wooded area in Woodbine in October has been identified and a man has been arrested in her death, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jessica Goodrich, 46, of Worcester, Mass., was found dead on Saturday, Oct. 8 a property next to Roadie’s Chevron Truck Stop at Exit 14 in Woodbine, CCSO said.

Jason Palmer, 47, of Littleton, Mass., is facing charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Goodrich.

Investigators said Goodrich was a passenger in Palmer’s semi-truck. Palmer, a long distance truck driver, and his semi-truck were later found at a truck stop in Indiana, CCSO said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He was detained there Wednesday after CCSO told the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Indiana law enforcement of Palmer’s location.

According to FOX59 in Indianapolis, Indiana State Police were told Palmer’s semi-truck was parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the Interstate 70 interchange in Cambridge City.

Palmer was taken into custody without incident by an ISP trooper. Palmer will be extradited from Wayne County, Indiana, to Camden County.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.