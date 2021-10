Newport News police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday afternoon.

Police were notified shortly before 2:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 1200 block of 29th Street in southeast Newport News.

A police spokesman could not say whether the woman’s death was a homicide. Detectives and the forensics unit are investigating the circumstances of her death.

