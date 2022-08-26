Woman found dead in North St. Paul apartment following fire
A woman’s body was found in a North St. Paul apartment following a fire on Thursday.
Police are investigating the circumstances of her death and the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.
North St. Paul officers and firefighters responded to a fire call about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South Avenue East. Investigators located the woman’s body when they were able to enter the apartment, according to the police department.
“Based on the preliminary investigation there does not appear to be any risk to the public,” the department said in a statement.
Police said they would release the woman’s name after family members have been notified.
