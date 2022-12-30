Woman found dead off U.S. 1, criminal investigation underway

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A woman's body found near a Sebastian-area mobile home park off U.S. 1 led to a criminal investigation early Friday, a Sheriff's Office official said.

A passerby notified authorities of someone lying off southbound U.S. 1 in the 10300 block of the road near the Whispering Palms RV and mobile home park at 3:30 a.m., Lt. Joe Abollo said.

The woman's identity and further details about the investigation Abollo said are being withheld until the agency has notified her closest living family member.

"We do know what happened," said Abollo.

A woman was found dead off U.S. 1 near a Sebastian area mobile home park leading to a criminal investigation around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

The criminal investigation began when deputies arrived following the passerby report and determined the woman was dead.

"A passerby basically saw the victim on the side of the road near the southbound lane," he said. "She was deceased on scene."

Although the cause of death was withheld, Abollo said it occurred overnight, or "in the nighttime hours."

Indian River County Fire Rescue paramedics were dismissed by deputies following the confirmation of the woman's death at 3:31 a.m. said Fire Chief David Rattray.

This story will be updated.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Woman found dead off U.S. 1 near Sebastian, investigation ongoing