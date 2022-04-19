GBI Conducting autopsy on woman found dead outside vacant home in Augusta

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office announced it is investigating the death of a woman found dead in the yard of a vacant residence as a homicide.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Conklin Lane near C.T. Walker Magnet School in the Turpin Hill area around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a deceased person where she was found.

The woman's body is being autopsied by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Her identity has not been confirmed.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Homicide investigation begins after woman found dead in Augusta GA