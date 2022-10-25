Woman found dead in Park Manor Mobile Home Park over the weekend

Oct. 24—GRAND FORKS — On Saturday night, Oct. 21, an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the Park Manor Mobile Home Park.

Grand Forks Police was dispatched to the 500 block of Circle Drive East for a medical assist. Upon their arrival, officers administered CPR to the woman. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

"There doesn't appear to be any signs of physical trauma," said Lt. Andrew Stein of the Grand Forks Police Department.

A male on the scene was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. His arrest was "not in conjunction with" the female's death, according to Stein.

"It's still an open and active investigation," Lt. Andrew Stein of the Grand Forks Police Department said.