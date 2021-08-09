Woman found dead in Parker County front yard; investigation underway

A woman was found dead in the front yard of a house in Parker County, authorities said Sunday.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a press release Sunday afternoon that concerned family members requested a welfare check of a woman in the 6000 block of Midway Road near Springtown and Sanctuary. Deputies found the woman, whose death is considered suspicious and is under investigation.

Authier requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers, who will be leading the investigation.

“This case is currently in its early stages,” Authier said in the press release. “As more details become available, we will release further information.”