Woman found dead after police, SWAT team respond to 'critical incident' in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A woman was found dead inside a house in Kent after police say she barricaded herself inside. The situation lasted for hours after a shooting sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning

According to Puget Sound Fire PIO, Pat Pawlak, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 27000 block of 116th Place SE around noon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound in front of the house. He was treated for life-threatening injuries before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. A spokesperson for the hospital told FOX 13 the man remains in critical condition this evening.

While the injured man was receiving first aid, officers heard another gunshot from inside the home.

"I heard about four gunshots total," said neighbor Sally Goodgion.

The gunshots prompted police to upgrade their response which is why police presence was so large. Valley SWAT also arrived along with negotiators.

Police said a person was barricaded inside the home and since they did not know who was inside the home they began hostage negotiations. After numerous attempts to contact the person inside the home, a woman was found dead inside.

According to Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner, the victim had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The saddest part of this whole thing is that the entire neighborhood was watching," said Goodgion.

She told FOX 13 she watched the large police presence unfold from outside her window.

"There was this feeling that the whole neighborhood didn’t know what was going on and just to see the whole SWAT team with guns was frightening.," Goodgion said.

Officials said the woman was the only person inside the home.

Police have not yet commented on the relationship between the man found shot on the front lawn and the woman found dead inside.

Kent Police are currently managing a critical incident involving Valley SWAT near 272 and 116 SE. Police have the incident contained and are asking for people to stay out of the area.



Kent Police PIO enroute to the scene to provide info to media. Media location forthcoming pic.twitter.com/qoIcmDwp9f — Kent Police (@kentpd) October 28, 2023

