Woman found dead in pond in possible alligator attack

The unidentified woman was pulled from the retention pond in Valrico, Hillsborough County, east of Tampa on Sunday (WFLA)

A woman has been found dead in a Florida pond in a suspected alligator attack, authorities have said.

NBC News reported that the unidentified woman was pulled from the retention pond in Valrico, Hillsborough County, east of Tampa on Sunday.

The broadcaster said that a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office underwater recovery team recovered the body from the scene.

While a cause of death remains pending, authorities reportedly said the woman “did appear to suffer injuries consistent with an alligator attack”.

Family members are said to have told WFLA that the woman was 29 years old and was known to have frequented the pond to swim.

Authorities also said that alligators have previously been seen at the pond and said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and alligator trappers have responded.

Traps are reported to remain at the scene as of Monday.

Chad Matthews, an alligator trapper, told WFLA that fatal alligator attacks are rare but that an eight or nine foot reptile in the pond has “been there for years”.

“What a tragic ending to the Forth of July holiday for this woman’s family and friends,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said according to a number of outlets.

“I want to thank our local partners for their cooperation with this investigation as we work to learn what led up to her death.”

The Independent has reached out to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

