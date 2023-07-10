Woman found dead on porch of home south of Richland. Suspect hospitalized

A woman was killed at a home in the El Rancho Reata area Sunday afternoon and a man with a self-inflicted wound was hospitalized.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies were called at 2:20 p.m. about a dead woman believed to be in her 40s on the back porch of a house on 88817 East Reata Road. She’d been dead for a while, according to initial reports.

Investigators have since said that it appears the woman was killed, though they have not said how.

The neighborhood is south of Richland, just north of Interstate 82.

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team was called in to help secure the scene during the investigation, according to dispatch reports.

When officers searched the home, they discovered a man was inside, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The man, who was in a relationship with the woman, had a self-inflicted wound but officials have not said what type of wound he had.

Police said he was taken into custody and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known but he apparently was still alive Monday morning.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said his staff is still working on scheduling an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the woman or the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.