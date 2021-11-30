Woman found dead in Port St. Lucie home with gunshot wound; bomb squad called

PORT ST. LUCIE — A woman was found Tuesday in a home dead with a gunshot wound, as bomb squad officials were called to the Southwest Stockton Place residence, a police spokesperson said.

Port St. Lucie police were called at 11:39 a.m. for a welfare check at an address in the 11200 block of Southwest Stockton Place, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Officers found a shattered rear slider door to the home, which is in a gated community in Tradition off Southwest Community Boulevard.

“Upon entry into the house officers located an adult female that was deceased and in the back bedroom,” Dellacroce said.

Dellacroce said she lived in the home, but investigators did not publicly identify her. He said no one else was in the residence.

Police contacted the St. Lucie County sheriff’s bomb squad after finding bottles on the back patio with an unknown liquid in them.

Asked about the liquids, Dellacroce mentioned “the way that they were in the bottles on the back patio.”

“We just want to, out of an abundance of caution, ask for their assistance,” Dellacroce said.

Police: Teen bicycle rider hit by box truck on Crosstown Parkway

Fatally shot: 10-year-old boy fatally shot himself in St. Lucie County; man jailed, reports show

Dellacroce said that about 4 a.m. there was a call of gunshots in the area.

“We're still looking into that,” Dellacroce said. “And we don't know if that's connected to this or not.”

Ray Desmangles, 43, said he’s lived in the area more than 10 years. He said he heard what sounded like four or five gunshots around 4 a.m.

“Fifteen or 20 minutes later I got woken up again because there was a flashlight on my window,” he said. “I didn't think anything of it until we saw the police in our backyard.”

Desmangles said nothing like this has happened in the neighborhood, saying it’s the nicest neighborhood he’s known.

“I think this is a one-off completely,” he said.

Other neighbors declined comment.

Sgt. Robert Fonteyn said investigators got a search warrant for the location, and detectives were canvassing the area.

Story continues

“We're still trying to sort out if the perpetrator knew the victim, if there was some type of relationship,” he said. ”It's too early to tell what the motivation may have been.”

Fonteyn said the welfare check came after a delivery driver showed up at the home as a delivery was scheduled around lunchtime.

“He saw some things that were suspicious out back that didn't look good to him,” Fonteyn said. “He contacted us.”

Fonteyn asked that anyone who might have video footage they feel relevant with audio of gunfire or “suspicious persons” in the neighborhood to bring that to the attention of police.

Police said there's no threat to the community.

Dellacroce said police will not be releasing the address where the woman was found, citing Marsy's Law, passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Bomb squad called as Police investigate woman's death in Port St. Lucie