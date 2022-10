Portsmouth police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning.

The report of a death near the 900 block of Randolph Street came in at 5:21 a.m., according to a tweet by Portsmouth police.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide but have not released the woman’s name, or any other details.

This is a developing story.

