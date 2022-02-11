Woman found dead after report of a Bond County shooting. IL State Police investigating

A woman was shot to death Thursday night in the Bond County town of Greenville, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of E. South Street. Responding officers found the body of a dead woman.

“A subject was reportedly barricaded in a residence in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Greenville,” a press release states. “ At approximately 1:00 a.m. the ISP detained a subject as part of the homicide investigation.”

State police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS)