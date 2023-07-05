Woman found dead in Riverside backyard; death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a backyard Saturday morning in Riverside.

Detective Adam Todd with the Riverside Police Department said crews were called to a backyard in the 4000 block of Opperman Avenue after a deceased woman was found.

Todd said the woman was unknown to the people that live at the residence, so they are investigating if the woman was put there by someone else or ended up there on her own.

“That’s looked at both ways because obviously, both are possibilities,” Todd said.

A neighbor who found the woman and called 911 said she believes someone put her there.

“She had bruises all over, you know, where she was drugged [dragged] or something,” the neighbor said. “She was filthy, and you know— dirt.”

Todd says there are different things they look at in a death investigation, such as if the person had any trauma, if they overdosed, or had underlying medical or mental conditions.

