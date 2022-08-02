Woman found dead on roadside near state line, LCSO investigates as 'traffic fatality'

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found on the side of a road near the Florida-Georgia state line as a traffic fatality.

LCSO deputies responded to Fairbanks Ferry Road and Owls Hollow Crest, off North Meridian Road, in reference to a body found by the roadway around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found the woman who was soon pronounced dead.

This incident is being investigated as a "traffic fatality, pending the results of an autopsy," wrote LCSO spokesperson Angela Green in a prepared statement.

She added the family of the victim has requested the woman's identity to be withheld from release under Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that guarantees privacy rights for crime victims.

Traffic homicide investigators with the LCSO traffic unit are heading the open investigation.

The law enforcement agency asks anyone with information to contact the LCSO Traffic Homicide Unit at (850) 606-3300 or, to remain anonymous, contact the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

