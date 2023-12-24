Woman found dead in roadway in Fresno County. Deputies are investigating as homicide

A woman was found dead Sunday morning on a Fresno County roadway surrounded by orchards.

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was found at 5:30 a.m. near Adams and Highland avenues, just east of Fowler after reports of an injured person.

Detectives are investigating the crime as a homicide because, they said, the injuries were consistent with a homicide. The woman is believed to be between 25 and 40 years old.

She has not yet been identified.

No suspects have been identified, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.