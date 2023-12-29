Woman found dead on roof of Slippery Noodle Inn. No foul play suspected

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the cause of death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a downtown bar.

Staff at the Slippery Noodle Inn at 372 S. Meridian St. received a call Thursday around 6 p.m. from someone who said they saw what looked like a person sleeping on the bar's rooftop from a passing train.

"When we were able to determine there was a person on the roof, we called authorities," Slippery Noodle said in a Facebook post. "The authorities gained access to our roof and determined the person was deceased."

A police report lists the woman's cause of death as unknown or natural causes. IMPD Lt. Shane Foley confirmed via email that no foul play is suspected. The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the woman's name after her relatives have been notified.

The Slippery Noodle post said that section of the roof "is not easily accessible." Police did not say how the woman was able to get onto the roof.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Woman found dead on roof of famed Indiana bar in downtown Indianapolis