Woman found dead on Saco beach has been identified

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
Mar. 18—The woman found dead on a Saco beach on Wednesday has been identified.

The body of Barbara Ellis, 64, of Saco was found in the surf by dog walkers at Kinney Shores, according to the Saco Police Department.

The Maine medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and her death has been ruled not suspicious.

Police did not release a cause of death.

