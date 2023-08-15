Woman found dead in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park identified
Juliette Goodrich reports on the San Francisco woman whose body was found in Golden Gate Park Sunday evening being identified as 37-year-old Kelly Koike (8-14-2023)
Read more here
Juliette Goodrich reports on the San Francisco woman whose body was found in Golden Gate Park Sunday evening being identified as 37-year-old Kelly Koike (8-14-2023)
Read more here
"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays wrote in a statement.
Trentyn Flowers is out at Louisville just a week before classes start. He will play for Australia's Adelaide 36ers next season instead.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
They're all less than $20.
Add these multi-tasking products to your shopping list — all for $55 or less.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
The pullback is minor compared to oil’s recent moves. WTI and Brent futures are each up by about $15 per barrel since exactly two months ago.
Ford announced today that it’s expanding the availability of its BlueCruise hands-free driving tech. Previously, customers had to decide whether to add the option on available models at purchase — and that decision was final. Now, the service will be installed as standard on all supported vehicles. In addition to enabling it at purchase, owners can add the service later or only activate it for months when needed (like for road trips).
It looks so much more expensive than it is.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde dive into the internal politics that seemingly put Jim Harbaugh's 4-game suspension on hold until at least 2024 – if he doesn't leave for the NFL first.
Nikola stock fell on Monday after the electric semi-truck maker said it would temporarily pause Class 8 Tre truck sales due to a fire risk stemming from a battery pack.
SecureWorks said Monday it will let go of 15% of its workforce, the cybersecurity company's second round of layoffs this year. In a regulatory filing, SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs, mostly related to employee termination benefits and real-estate costs. SecureWorks chief executive Wendy Thomas cited the need to "simplify and scale our business and to deliver profitable growth" in an all-hands company email to employees justifying the cuts.
Here's a list of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Get the formula loved by nearly 29,000 Amazon shoppers.
Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.
“It’s not a perfect science, but it's pretty solid."
Tesla stock slipped on Monday as the automaker once again cut prices in China.
She invented it right in the middle of an In-N-Out.