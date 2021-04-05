Woman found dead in SC jail days after getting locked up, officials say

Eat This, Not That!

Lindsey Vonn has always had one of the strongest bodies on the skiing slopes. However, not that she isn’t competing professionally anymore, the Olympic gold medal winner has altered her training goals, telling the New York Post's Alexa magazine last week that she's "a lot leaner" now. "I used to do things that were so sport specific, so I had to be bigger," she explained. "But everyone is like, 'Oh my God, you're in the best shape of your life.' It's like — yes and no. I'm not training for my sport anymore, I am training to be lean and fit." Last week the 36-year-old revealed in an Instagram story that she is down to her lowest body fat percentage of her life, 15 percent—five percent less than her all-time low of 19 percent during her skiing days. "Different training. Different diet. Crazy!" she explained. Read on for five slides about how she did it. 1 She Sets Healthy Goals @lindseyvonn / InstagramIn her Instagram story, Vonn revealed three healthy and realistic goals. "1) Continue to take care of me," she said. "2) Maintain this clean living (foods, self care and personal growth" and "3) Keep working out because it makes me happy and I feel better when I do it… and just ENJOY LIFE!"Vonn makes sure to document her progress and makes sure to pat herself on the back and celebrate her success. "You can judge me if you want, but I've been working hard in the gym and taking care of me…. so I'm going to post some bikini pics because I'm proud of myself,” she captioned a recent series of bikini pics. “💪🏻😁❤️ #beyourself.” Keep reading to see what she eats and how she works out. 2 She Eats a Super Clean Diet Vonn previously told People that her “ski season” diet included “a lot of protein and carbs” to stay a healthy weight. However, she recently revealed she has been working with nutritionist Phil Goglia and focuses on drinking a lot of water, eating clean food, and timing her meals. “I try not to eat too much in the morning before I work out,” she told Women’s Health. “I’m not working out crazy hard, but I notice I feel better; not as weighed down.” After her workout, Lindsey eats “egg white omelets with broccoli, chicken, and pepper, and stuff like that.” Lunch consists of chicken or salmon with kale or cabbage and dinner is also a mix of protein and veggies: like chicken salad with avocado or a zucchini pasta with bolognese meat sauce. Her favorite snacks are almonds, kiwis, and blueberries. 3 She Does Hardcore Strength Training @lindseyvonn / InstagramJust take a glimpse at Vonn’s Instagram feed and you can get an idea of how hardcore her strength training workout is. Vonn relies on Gunnar Peterson to kick her butt in the gym. Her workouts are a combo of strength and weight training, using a lot of weighted balls, battle ropes, lifts, squats. 4 She Enlists Workout Buddies @lindseyvonn / InstagramIn order to stay motivated and keep her workouts fun, Vonn often opts to exercise alongside a pal. In a recent workout video, the Olympian perfectly executes a variety of moves with her “best friend” supermodel Ashley Graham. Past workout buddies include X-Games skateboarding champ Leticia Bufoni and of course, her trainer, Gunnar. 5 She Doesn’t Take Time Off @lindseyvonn / InstagramEven if she can’t make it to the gym, Vonn makes sure to get a workout in. During a recent vacay by the sea, she executed some serious weighted squats. And, even at home, she has demonstrated that you don’t need a workout room to get your sweat on, using a few simple tools like a medicine ball, a stability ball, and a plyometric box. She also shared this pic of her on the Assault bike.