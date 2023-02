Feb. 23—SEASIDE — A woman was found dead at a local residence on Wednesday after being reported missing by her roommate.

The roommate and Anna Knutson's family members later led officers to a residence where the 62-year-old woman worked as a housekeeper.

Police gained entry with the homeowner's assistance and found Knutson dead.

Her death is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled, police said in a statement.