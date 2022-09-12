Woman found dead in Seffner home, deputies say

SEFFNER — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a dead woman in a home Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a trailer home on the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Sunday and found the woman with “upper body trauma,” according to a news release.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner was working to determine a cause of death for the woman. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any more information about her.

Deputies were searching for a man who lived in the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

