Woman found dead in Shelby went missing 2 weeks ago, police believe no foul play

Captain Brad Fraser of the Shelby Police Department believes there was no foul play involved in the death of Jodi Carolyn Harriman.

Family and friends are mourning the death of a woman who was reported missing Dec. 22.

Jodi Carolyn Harriman of Bostic was found dead on the 1100 block of South Dekalb Street at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

Shelby Police Captain Brad Fraser said investigators do not think there was no foul play involved with the 27-year-old's death.

Her body was found in a wooded area while searchers were out looking for her. No cause of death has been reported.

