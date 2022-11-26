Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Police did not release any other identifying information about the woman aside from her being in her 30s.

TRENDING STORIES:

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the circumstances that led to this shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: