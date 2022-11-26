Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say
A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon.
DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked.
When officers arrived, they found the woman dead inside a car with a gunshot wound.
Police did not release any other identifying information about the woman aside from her being in her 30s.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the circumstances that led to this shooting.
