Woman found dead after shooting reported near Kent

A woman is dead after a shooting that happened near Kent early Tuesday.

At 12:53 a.m., the Valley Communications Center received a report of a possible shooting at South 277th Street and Green River Road South, near the Auburn Golf Course.

The caller said that his girlfriend had been shot, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a dead woman.

A man called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. and said his girlfriend had been shot.

“There is no suspect information or motive in this shooting,” KCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Eric White said in an email to KIRO 7.

A section of Green River Road South is closed.

Detectives from the KCSO Major Crimes Unit are at the scene.

“As the investigation progresses, I will coordinate with Major Crimes on what other details can be released,” White said.

This story is developing.