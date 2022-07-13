Woman found dead after shooting in University City area, police say

A woman was shot and killed in the University City area early Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It’s the 56th homicide in the city this year, data show.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers found the body of a woman near an ATM in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Shortly after 5:48 a.m., officers arrived found “an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound” in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. Officers tried to save the woman, Maj. Brian Foley told WSOC. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

Police have not released additional information about the victim or a possible suspect.

A WSOC photographer saw the body near an ATM. Google Maps shows the ATM is located in the parking lot of University Plaza.

Our photographer said he saw a body near an ATM in the parking lot. Crime scene is here. Live updates on #TV64 7-9am @wsoctv https://t.co/bsSZHARQ62 pic.twitter.com/ce9KJhBGel — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) July 13, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a homicide detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.