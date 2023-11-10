Woman found dead after ShotSpotter alert in Driving Park identified

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday night after being found shot behind a Driving Park apartment building.

Marvita McCaskill, of Driving Park, died at the scene.

Columbus police said they received a ShotSpotter alert around 8:50 p.m. Thursday from the 800 block of Berkeley Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found McCaskill, who had been shot.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive in her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

