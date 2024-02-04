Woman found dead on side of I-22 near Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — The body of a woman was discovered on the side of Interstate 22 just south of Holly Springs Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

The discovery was made around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says they have reason to believe the body is that of a missing woman out of Memphis.

He says they were first made aware of the missing person yesterday afternoon during a meeting with her family.

“We met the family out on the west side of town at a location that they had reason to believe through technology means that the person may have been or was,” said Sheriff Dickerson.

He says they found the victim’s cell phone near the intersection of Highway 7 and I-22. After continuing to search with canine units and technology, they eventually located the victim’s body.

Sheriff Dickerson says the body was located under a pine tree on the edge of a wooded area, a short distance off the pavement of I-22. He also mentioned that the body was fully clothed.

Items were found near and around the body that will be used as evidence.

According to the sheriff’s department, the case is being treated as a homicide. Dickerson says that based on observations, the woman was shot in the head area multiple times.

The woman’s body may have been there for two or three days, according to estimates, but the sheriff’s department says they are still waiting on the autopsy.

“It is one of the most horrendous scenes I’ve seen in my many years of investigation,” said Sheriff Dickerson.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they are working around the clock to determine who the person or persons may be that are responsible for the woman’s death. They say they are closely working with Memphis Police.

The sheriff’s department says they do have a person of interest, but a warrant has not been issued.

This is an ongoing investigation.

