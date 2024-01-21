Woman found dead after sister hears gunshots over the phone, Colorado police say

A woman on the phone with her sister heard an argument, followed by gunshots, Colorado police reported.

The woman called 911 around 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, to report the incident, Aurora police said in a Jan. 19 news release.

Officers responded to the sister’s apartment and broke in when no one answered the door, police said. They found the 35-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The identity of the woman, who died at the scene, has not been released, police said.

Neighbors told KDVR that gunshots are not uncommon in the neighborhood.

“I hate to hear it but not really surprising in this neighborhood,” Cory Garbiso told the station.

Police ask anyone with information to call 720-913-7867.

Aurora is about 15 miles east of Denver.

Bullet hits two siblings riding with parents on California freeway, family friend says

Husband hides 40-year-old wife’s body in mountains after slaying, California cops say

Body identified 31 years after biologist spotted remains in Nevada desert, police say