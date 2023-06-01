Woman found dead in Somerville apartment was attacked by daughter, DA says

A Somerville woman will be arraigned in court Thursday after allegedly strangling her mother who was found dead in an apartment building.

April Monroe, 48, is charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators responding to Monroe’s Summer Street apartment on May 28 found her mother, 73-year-old Gail Gasperini, of East Boston, dead inside, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Gasperini was reported missing by her husband after she had gone to visit her daughter and never returned.

Somerville police arrived at the apartment and found the victim already deceased, according to officials.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the injuries to the victim are consistent with an assault, although a ruling on the cause and manner of death has not been made.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials say additional charges may be filed.

