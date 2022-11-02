Woman found dead in Southside apartment, man flees scene

A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered inside an apartment complex.

JSO responded to the Auburn Glen Apartments off Southside Boulevard, north of Baymeadows Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday after apartment residents said they heard loud banging and screaming.

A short time later, a Black man dressed in all black fled from the rear of the apartment. When officers entered they located the victim.

The suspect has not been found and no description has been provided at this time. JSO does believe this is an isolated incident; however, they’re unsure if it was domestic related.

Anyone with more information on this deadly incident should contact JSO at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



