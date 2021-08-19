Woman found dead in Spirit Lake; police searching for her boyfriend

Sydney Brown, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Aug. 18—A woman was found dead from gunshot wounds in Spirit Lake Monday evening, and her longtime boyfriend is suspected in the killing.

The victim was identified as Tina Swor, 56, according to a Spirit Lake police news release.

Officers found Swor's body while responding to a welfare check.

Police started a search for a suspect in the case, 55-year-old John D. Dalton, who was known as Swor's longtime boyfriend, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.

Dalton was last seen in a black 2002 Chevy Silverado with Idaho license plate 7BN3581. Police described Dalton as a white 6-foot male weighing about 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they consider Dalton armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 or local law enforcement.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information to contact (208) 446-2237 or email hballman@kcgov.us.

