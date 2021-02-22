Woman found dead in St. Paul home in city's 7th homicide of year

Liz Sawyer, Star Tribune

St. Paul police are investigating the city's seventh homicide of the year after a woman was found dead inside a North End residence Sunday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to the home on the 1500 block of Jackson Street around 2 p.m. on a report of a suspected overdose, said Sgt. Natalie Davis. The Ramsey County medical examiner has since ruled the woman's death a homicide.

Her exact cause of death is not immediately clear.

Police are expected to release more details about the case Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648

