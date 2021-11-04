Woman found dead in Stuarts Draft pond identified

File.

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified a woman found dead in a submerged vehicle the day before in Stuarts Draft.

The body of Deborah Ann Greene, 66, of Stuarts Draft, was found in a 2004 Jeep Sport that was pulled from a pond Wednesday in the 300 block of Lake Road in Stuarts Draft.

“This is a very unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a press release Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Greene had been driving on a private road.

On Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., deputies from the sheriff's office responded to Lake Road for a report of a missing woman.

About an hour later, a deputy located the almost totally submerged Jeep in a pond, an earlier press release said. The deputy immediately requested assistance from Augusta County Fire-Rescue, the Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Department, the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a medical condition could have been a factor in Greene's death, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Dead woman found in submerged vehicle in Stuarts Draft identified