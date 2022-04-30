Woman found dead after suspect barricaded in Palmdale home is captured

A woman was found dead in a Palmdale home early Saturday after Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside.

Deputies responded to a call at the residence in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. and encountered a suspect they believed may have been armed who refused commands to come out of the house, authorities said.

They asked for assistance from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, a unit that trains for barricade and hostage situations and serving high-risk warrants, and neighboring homes were evacuated.

The unit announced on social media shortly after 11:30 a.m. that operation had concluded and the suspect was in custody. The evacuation order was lifted.

Inside the home, deputies found the body of a woman. She was declared dead at the scene. No other information, including the cause of death or the identities of the suspect or the victim, was available, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.