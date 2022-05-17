Woman found dead in Tacoma apartment; police launch homicide investigation

A 24-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday morning in a Tacoma apartment, and detectives are investigating her death as a homicide, according to Tacoma Police Department.

The victim has not been publicly identified, and police have released few details about what happened.

Dispatchers with South Sound 911 received a call about 9:57 a.m. from a person in the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue who requested a welfare check for a neighbor, according to a news release issued by police Tuesday. Police said the neighbor’s children told the caller that their mother was dead inside their apartment.

Officers found the woman inside the apartment and unresponsive. Medics with Tacoma Fire Department declared her dead on the scene.

Police said three children, ages 2, 3 and 5, were unharmed. They were placed into protective custody.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the apartment, and police are continuing to investigate.