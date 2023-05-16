Woman found dead in Tacoma on Monday. Homicide investigation launched

A woman was found dead near near the Sixth Avenue business district in Tacoma on Monday evening, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The Police Department said in a tweet that officers were dispatched to North 7th and Junett streets about 7:39 p.m. to reports of a shooting. They found a 28-year-old woman unresponsive on the ground.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, according to the tweet. It was the second homicide in less than 24 hours in the city. A 36-year-old man was fatally wounded Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood.

The woman’s death is the 16th homicide Tacoma police have investigated this year. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.